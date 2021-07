Terance Mann has taken a huge step forward this year for the Los Angeles Clippers, and his mother thinks having a different coach has a lot to do with it. Mann’s mother, Daynia La-Force, who is an assistant coach for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, told Law Murray of The Athletic this week that she did not think Doc Rivers was a good coach for her son. She also complimented current Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.