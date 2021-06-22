Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Crustal block tectonics offer clues to Venus' geology, study finds

SpaceRef
 17 days ago

A new analysis of Venus' surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice. Published in the PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences), the study -- which includes contributions by Baylor University planetary physicist Peter James, Ph.D. -- found that the movement of these blocks could indicate that Venus is still geologically active and give scientists insight into both exoplanet tectonics and the earliest tectonic activity on Earth.

www.spaceref.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Surrey#Geology#Crustal#Baylor University#Planetary Research Group#Venusian#Veritas#Davinci#The European Space Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

A New Moon Is Coming on July 10 — Here's How It Will Affect Your Life

A new moon is coming on July 10, and with it comes a chance to see galaxies and star clusters like never before. While you won't actually be able to see the moon at this time (it'll be on the same side of Earth as the sun, so the surface won't be illuminated), you will be able to see other astrological sights since there won't be any moonlight to interfere with the night sky. We suggest getting out a telescope and tracking down your favorite stars and constellations after the sun sets so you can see them in all their glory.
AstronomyTwin Falls Times-News

Skywatch: Changes in earth’s orbit slowly tweak the seasons

Astronomically speaking, Northern Hemisphere summer began on June 20 at 9:32 p.m. MDT (the Summer Solstice) when the sun’s angle from the North Pole reached its annual minimum. It also signaled the start of the longest season. Kepler’s laws of planetary motion explain why seasons’ lengths are unequal. The First...
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyEurekAlert

Changes in Earth's orbit enabled the emergence of complex life

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The researchers - working with colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Curtin University, University of Hong...
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Scientists Discover Thousands of Ancient Tombs In Galaxy-Like Patterns

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the vast and spectacular landscape of eastern Sudan, tombs deposited across generations have created enormous patterns resembling galaxies, according to a new study that combined fieldwork, cosmological tools, and remote-sensing technologies. Sudan’s hilly Kassala region, which...
Ridgecrest, CAVoice of America

NASA Tests Earthquake-Seeking Balloons as Way to Study Venus

U.S. space agency researchers successfully used balloons to detect earthquakes in the California desert. The experiment tested whether similar balloons could be sent to Venus to study that planet’s seismic activity. NASA recently announced plans to launch two future missions to Venus. The NASA scientists got the chance to carry...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

CO2-Rich Liquid Water Discovered in Ancient Meteorite – From an Asteroid That Formed 4.6 Billion Years Ago

Scientists detect small pockets of carbon dioxide-rich liquid water in a meteorite dating from the early solar system. By studying ancient meteorite fragments, scientists can gain important insights into how our solar system formed eons ago. Now, in a new study, researchers have discovered carbon dioxide-rich liquid water inside a meteorite from an asteroid that formed 4.6 billion years ago. This finding suggests that the meteorite’s parent asteroid formed beyond Jupiter’s orbit before being transported into the inner solar system and provides key evidence for the dynamics of the Solar System’s formation.
AstronomyScientific American

Life on Venus Is Impossible because of Lack of Water, Study Suggests

The amount of water in the atmosphere of Venus is so low that even the most drought-tolerant of Earth’s microbes wouldn’t be able to survive there, a new study has found. The findings seem to wipe out the hope stirred by last year’s discovery of molecules potentially created by living organisms in the scorched planet’s atmosphere that were seen as an indication of the possible presence of life.
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Tectonic Movements on Venus Suggest Inferno Planet Could Still be Geologically Alive

Venus—the ‘lost habitable’ world of our solar system—is now considered a dead planet shrouded with a highly toxic environment. But in 2020, Venus hit the headlines after the detection of phosphine—a colourless, flammable gas—on its clouds. Certain anaerobic microbes on Earth produce such gas, and its presence on Venus sparked an intense debate over the possibility of life on the Earth’s sister planet.
AstronomyIFLScience

"Free-Floating" Earth-Mass Planets Photobomb View Of The Galactic Center

Evidence has been found of four planets with masses similar to Earth's floating in space with no star to warm them. Known as "free-floating", or "rogue" planets, we can't see these planets directly, since nothing lights them up, but their presence has been inferred from the gravitational bending of light from more distant stars.
AstronomyThe Next Web

New study offers clues about how Mars lost its water

Mars is known for its thin atmosphere, where CO2 dominates and provides most of the atmospheric mass and pressure. In fact, the pressure is similar to that in the Earth’s stratosphere, which is a layer of the atmosphere, at more than 30km above the surface. But what about water? Water...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

New Study Upends Theory That Life Could Exist in Atmosphere of Venus

A new study looking at the atmosphere of Venus appears to have squashed a tantalizing theory put forward last year which suggested that there could be microbial organisms residing in the planet's clouds. Back in September of 2020, a team of astronomers made headlines when they announced the detection of the chemical compound phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus. Since the only means by which such material is produced here on Earth is via industrial activity or microbes, the researchers proposed that the latter source might be responsible. The observation understandably caused quite a stir in the scientific community, but now a new study of the planet's atmosphere has reportedly cast considerable doubt on the hypothesis.
AstronomySpace.com

Star cluster overrun with black holes may dissolve into space, study finds

A cluster composed of thousands of stars may dissolve to become a mob of dozens of black holes in a billion years, a new study finds. This dark fate may arise from the actions of a few black holes that may currently lie within that cluster of stars, and the finding may shed light on the future of dozens of similar clusters in the Milky Way, researchers say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy