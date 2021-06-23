Law enforcement agencies see cuts in state-funded mental health aid as more departments seek support
Area law enforcement agencies received less aid for mental health programs this year after demand for funding nearly doubled from previous years. During this year's funding cycle, 75 agencies applied for aid from the state's Peace Officers Mental Health Support grant program, compared to about 36 agencies in previous years, Ella Bowman, grant program manager with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, wrote in an email.