Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Officer suspended after being arrested, charged with theft

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 14 days ago
Baltimore County Police have suspended Deandre Ross without pay after being arrested and charged with theft, attempted theft and misconduct in office.

Police say it’s alleged that the four-year veteran with the department attempted to steal the identity of a deceased woman whose house he was dispatched to, on March 16.

Ross was sent to the home in response to a sudden death call.

Detectives began to look into the matter after the victim’s family members filed a theft report for a missing laptop.

Following the investigation, Ross was indicted on multiple theft charges as well as misconduct in office. He remains held without bail, at the Baltimore County Detention Center, pending a bail review hearing.

"Following a criminal investigation by our detectives and an indictment by a Baltimore County grand jury, a Baltimore County police officer was arrested, charged, and suspended without pay for allegations involving theft,” said Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “We will work closely with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney throughout the criminal proceedings as we do in every criminal investigation. This incident is by no means representative of the fine work that your Baltimore County police officers perform on a daily basis. I can assure you that we remain committed to serving our communities with the utmost integrity and fairness."

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

