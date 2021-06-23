Cancel
Franklin County, FL

New getaway from Franklin County promotes sustainable tourism

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
 14 days ago
If you're looking to get away this summer to Florida's Forgotten Coast, the Franklin County Tourism Development Council has a unique experience for you.

The newest getaway being offered from the county features a two-night stay at a bed and breakfast, the beach or a campground, where you can help volunteer some of your vacation time giving back to the community.

The council says activities like volunteering to do turtle walks, plant sea life, or help at one of the museums are one of the ways they're promoting sustainable tourism.

"One of the things that we've been hearing quite often is, 'what is something I can do while I'm here? What is something I can bring my kids to see that helps the environment or helps the area that we come to visit?' Because everyone who comes here loves it here and they want to preserve it for future generations, and when those questions are what they can do to give back while they're here, the give back getaway came to fruition," said John Solomon, executive director for the Franklin County Tourism Development Council.

Click here for more information on how to sign up for the getaway.

