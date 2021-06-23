Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

We're Open: Di Jerk Stop

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyCa4_0acXDFUM00

A Lafayette restaurant is expanding to a brick and mortar location after starting out as a small booth.

The Di Jerk Stop made the move from the Wurst Biergarten downtown to a permanent location on Johnston Street.

The owners started the restaurant by serving up authentic Jamaican food, and they say it speaks for itself.

"We'd like for people to come out and support, come try us and let the food speak to you," said co-owners Bobby Marshall and Merick Chambers. "We have a nightlife as well so if you don't feel like coming during the day you can come at night, come chill with us."

Di Jerk Stop offers a variety of Jamaican meals using all natural ingredients and flavors direct from Jamaica, so you can get the authentic "flavor without the flight," as their slogan says. Options include jerk pork, oxtail stew, curried goat, jerk ribs, plantains, and much more.

Open from 11:00 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day, Di Jerk Stop is located at 4416 Johnston Street Building D.

Follow them here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KATC News

KATC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wurst Biergarten#Jamaican#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Spirit of Acadiana: Fun Camp Returns

There are some incredibly happy, fun faces at Fun Camp at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette. "I'm having the best day of my life," says a camper named Nathan. After a pandemic-required break, you are cordially invited to attend the return of Coach Larry Sciambra's Fun Camp.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Zydeco Capital Jam to be held Saturday in Opelousas

The next monthly Zydeco Capital Jam is set for this weekend, with award-winning accordion player and teacher Kaleb LeDay leading the show. The jam will take place on Saturday, July 10, at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center at I-49 exit 23 in Opelousas, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Rayne, LAPosted by
KATC News

Square dancing campers group holds international 'Campboree' in Rayne

Rayne is currently hosting to several dozen experts in a certain musical craft - square dancing. The National Square Dance Campers Association's 63rd Annual International Campboree kicked off Sunday evening with a welcome party. Dancing campers from all over the United States and Canada convened in Rayne for the event, about 100 in total.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Streaming concert series airs Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. – Cypress Lake Studios LIVE! is a monthly, streaming concert series curated by KRVS Public Media and presented by the Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair in Traditional Music at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Featuring local bands and musicians, each concert is recorded live at KRVS's Cypress Lake Studios and streamed out to the world. Experience different genres of music while supporting local musicians. Each exclusive concert will be online for viewing for only one month.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

THE REBOUND: Art Classes Return!!

It's been more than a year. That's a long time. But finally, finally, finally, Acadiana art instructors are able to resume teaching their craft in creative spaces. "Teachers are excited to get back into the classroom," says Lafayette Art Association President Terry Palmer. "They were really sad that last year they couldn't do anything."
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Louisiana man drowns near Destin

A Louisiana man has drowned off a Destin beach, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Facebook that the man was pulled unconscious from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin after family members say he entered the water and disappeared from view a short time later.
PoliticsPosted by
KATC News

Tips for celebrating without fireworks

If you're willing to celebrate the Forth of July without explosive pyrotechnic devices that set fires, scare animals and trigger veterans with PTSD, here are some tips. The Portland District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created a Facebook post that offers tips for an explosive-free Independence Day celebration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy