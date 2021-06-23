Native Hawaiian Culture to Influence Management of Marine National Monument

It was lights, camera, action from Varney Circle down to the fertile Ka Papa Loʻi O Kānewai (taro patch) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to capture the campus’ efforts to ask critical questions that can guide its kuleana (responsibility) to Hawaiʻi and the world. Several UH Mānoa faculty, staff and a student were identified to be featured in a 30-second branding spot that sheds light on the ongoing work to create a campus that is physically and conceptually grounded in Native Hawaiian knowledge and values.