Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Native Hawaiian Culture to Influence Management of Marine National Monument

bigislandnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Co-Trustees of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument have released Mai Ka Pō Mai, a historic guidance document that will help federal and state agencies further integrate Native Hawaiian culture into all areas of management of the 582,578-square mile protected region in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. “Mai Ka Po Mai is a groundbreaking document,” said Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO/Ka Pouhana Dr. Sylvia Hussey. “This document demonstrates that...

bigislandnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian Culture#Native Hawaiians#The Co Trustees#Ka Pouhana Dr#Indigenous#Hawai I#Hawai I#Mmp#Oha#Www Oha Org Webinar
Related
mauinow.com

New Guidance to Integrate Native Hawaiian Culture into Management of Papahānaumokuākea

The co-trustees of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument released Mai Ka Pō Mai, a historic guidance document that will help federal and state agencies further integrate Native Hawaiian culture into all areas of management of the 582,578-square mile protected region in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. “Mai Ka Po Mai is a groundbreaking document,” said Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO/Ka Pouhana Dr. Sylvia Hussey. “This document demonstrates that providing Native...
CollegesKITV.com

UH to receive more than $2.4M to launch new STEM project to engage more Native Hawaiian students

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced on Thursday that the University of Hawai'i will be awarded more than $2.4 million over two years from the National Science Foundation. The funding will help the university launch a new learning project that aims to connect Native Hawaiian students and their family members to STEM by educating them about why the environment matters and what it takes to preserve and protect it.
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Native Hawaiian knowledge, values showcased at UH Mānoa

It was lights, camera, action from Varney Circle down to the fertile Ka Papa Loʻi O Kānewai (taro patch) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to capture the campus’ efforts to ask critical questions that can guide its kuleana (responsibility) to Hawaiʻi and the world. Several UH Mānoa faculty, staff and a student were identified to be featured in a 30-second branding spot that sheds light on the ongoing work to create a campus that is physically and conceptually grounded in Native Hawaiian knowledge and values.
Tahlequah Daily Press

US Mint honors national influence of Mankiller

The late Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected to serve as chief of the Cherokee Nation, is widely remembered for her courage and resolve. Those hallmarks are why the U.S. Mint has chosen our tribal nation’s former leader to be featured on quarters starting next year. She’ll join other pioneering women who are being similarly recognized in the American Women Quarters Program, a four-year celebration of the accomplishments made by women leaders to our country.
the university of hawai'i system

In memoriam: Haunani-Kay Trask, exemplary Native Hawaiian scholar

Hearts are heavy across Hawaiʻi and the world as many mourn the death of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Professor Emerita Haunani-Kay Trask. Loved ones confirmed the exemplary Native Hawaiian scholar died on Saturday, July 3. Trask who retired in 2010, started her extensive academic career at UH Mānoa in...
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Path ahead laid out for Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument

SANTA CRUZ — Visitors could frolic through coastal prairie, or ride bikes atop ancient marine terraces as soon as next summer at the long-awaited Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument on Santa Cruz’s north coast. A Bureau of Land Management plan released this week sets the stage for what recreation will look...
Montague, MARecorder

Montague group eyes creation of Native American heritage and cultural center

MONTAGUE — Members of the Montague Economic Development and Industrial Corp. (EDIC) discussed the prospect of developing a culture and heritage center primarily focused on recognizing the local Native American history during their meeting on Wednesday. The proposed project would preserve and restore the historic mill infrastructure that is a...
bigislandnow.com

BISAC Receives $300K Grant for Continued Support to Native Hawaiian Community

The Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC) was awarded a $300,000 grant for their continued efforts to provide the Native Hawaiian community treatment for those suffering with substance abuse and mental health issues. The money was provided through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) ’Ohana and Community Based Program and...
Salt Lake Tribune

Nick Eason: Drilling near Dinosaur National Monument is a mistake

Reflecting upon a 30-year career with the National Park Service (NPS), I’ve had the good fortune of working in some of America’s most iconic landscapes. Of all these prominent places and memories, Dinosaur National Monument is my most treasured and I remain devoted as ever to the mission of the NPS and a responsibility that we all share for protecting our shared landscapes.
CharitiesHouston Chronicle

Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Announces New LIFT Program Awardees for 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF) is pleased to announce the first cohort of the LIFT – Early Career Support for Native Artists program awardees. Following a national open call for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian artist applicants, over 100 artists’ applications were reviewed by a panel of arts professionals specializing in dance, literature, film, multi-disciplinary arts, music, performance art, theater, traditional arts and visual arts. Twenty artists were selected to receive a $10,000 one-year award designed to support artists in furthering their work and/or to serve as a launching point in their career. NACF is grateful to the Leon Polk Foundation for their support of the LIFT - Early Career Support for Native Artists program.
mauinow.com

UH Awarded $2.85 Million Grant to Improve Health of Native Hawaiian Youth

A $2.85 million US Department of Education Native Hawaiian education grant will support a program aimed at increasing the overall physical, mental and emotional health and well-being of Native Hawaiian youth. I Paʻa Ka Huewai Pawehe, which translates to “so that our prized water gourds are made firm,” is a...
hawaii.gov

CNHA, DHHL Announces $5 Million in Rental and Utilities Assistance for all Native Hawaiians

CNHA, DHHL Announces $5 Million in Rental and Utilities Assistance for all Native Hawaiians. (Kapolei, Hawaiʻi ) In a continued partnership with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) is expanding the Native Hawaiian Rental & Utilities Relief Program to include all eligible Native Hawaiians living in Hawaiʻi. Prior to this program, only beneficiaries on the DHHL Waiting List who are at least 50 percent Hawaiian, were eligible for assistance using the DHHL funding.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community college combines mele, hula and Hawaiian culture into new online course

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windward Community College has a brand new music program that blends Hawaiian songs and hula. Music instructor Kamuela Kimokeo and kumu hula Kawaikapuokalani Hewett created the online course called Ka’ohekani, which means the “sounding bamboo.”. “To me, the more a musician knows about the hula, the better,”...
Maui News

Health funds aimed at Native Hawaiians

Maui County health care organizations will receive federal funding to help more Native Hawaiians get access to health education, promotion, disease prevention and basic primary care services, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Thursday. Five Native Hawaiian health care systems and Papa Ola Lokahi, which coordinates health care programs and services...
mauinow.com

Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems, Papa Ola Lōkahi Set To Receive $18 Million

Five Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems and Papa Ola Lōkahi, which coordinates health care programs and services for Native Hawaiians, will receive a total of $18.2 million in federal funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a $1.2 million increase from last year. The funding, provided...
nmhu.edu

Highlands Launches New Online Professional MA in Cultural Resource Management Program

Ongoing demand for project management training in Cultural Resource Management (CRM) led Dr. Orit Tamir, professor of cultural anthropology at New Mexico Highlands University, to design a new online master’s program for professional anthropologists. In addition to providing comprehensive training, this new master’s in CRM will help graduates earn higher salaries in their field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy