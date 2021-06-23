Native Hawaiian Culture to Influence Management of Marine National Monument
The Co-Trustees of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument have released Mai Ka Pō Mai, a historic guidance document that will help federal and state agencies further integrate Native Hawaiian culture into all areas of management of the 582,578-square mile protected region in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. “Mai Ka Po Mai is a groundbreaking document,” said Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO/Ka Pouhana Dr. Sylvia Hussey. “This document demonstrates that...bigislandnow.com