Renovations can be pricy and having a budget is essential. However, it can be difficult to stick to this budget once you start brainstorming ideas for your home, especially when you’re dealing with a historic property or have some specific preservation goals in mind. Prioritizing what you want and what you need helps you to save money, without having to forego your favorite ideas. As Christine says, “Renovations aren’t fun if you can’t make some of your dreams come true.” Here are a few of her tried and true lessons learned.