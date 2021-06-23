Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Working Motherhood Should Be a Win-Win Proposition for Mothers and Their Employers, LUMO Shows Us How

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Mothers are drastically under supported and the ripple out effect of the lack of support has consequences far beyond their families. The data, both quantitative and qualitative, made the problems of this lack of support abundantly clear during the pandemic. The solution to these problems, however, has not been so clear. The mothers behind LUMO have a plan to change that.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Lumo#Working Mother#Productivity#Prweb#Chief Creative Office#Luscious Mother#Lumos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Post-Pandemic Working Motherhood

This article was co-authored by Dr. Mary A. Hermann and Dr. Cheryl Neale-McFall. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed working motherhood in the United States. As the crisis exacerbated already existing challenges, over 1.4 million mothers were forced out of the workforce. Mothers who remained are leading a major cultural revolution as they re-envision working motherhood by revising intensive motherhood and work norms.
RelationshipsWashington Post

The many emotions of motherhood — and how to manage them

As a clinical psychologist who specializes in working with moms, I spend my days immersed in maternal emotions. At the outset of therapy, I ask my patients to monitor their feelings during the day, noting their highs and lows and in-betweens. For the first few weeks of treatment, we start our sessions by reviewing the past week’s monitoring.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

How Motherhood Makes Many Women Better Leaders

“Motherhood transforms many women into better leaders.” Joann Lublin – Power Moms. Lublin writes, “Tapping skills honed as time-starved parents, they set priorities well, multitasked, and delegated effectively.” And motherhood provides even bigger benefits. Empathy:. Motherhood teaches empathy. “Decades of research now point to emotional intelligence as being the critical...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Connecticut Public

LISTEN: How Should Employers Think About Juneteenth?

June 19th marked the 156th straight year of the commemoration of Juneteenth, the holiday that symbolically marks the freedom of black people in America from slavery. This Juneteenth came after a year of arguably unprecedented awareness—due to the murder of George Floyd--of the holiday and of the African American struggle.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Promoting Wellness After Covid-19: A Win-Win For Employers And Employees

Clarissa Windham-Bradstock is CEO/Chief People Officer of Any Lab Test Now, a leading national retail healthcare and lab testing franchise. We may be feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years to come. In fact, it may have altered our future actions altogether. The pandemic was all about sickness, and the by-product is a sense of future wellness. Last year involved shutdowns, pivots and the challenges of working remotely. Now, 2021 is more about the era of self-care and shifting workers back into the workplace safely. During the transition, what can employers do to promote wellness in the workplace?
Family RelationshipsSlate

Can I Kick the Nonparent Out of Our Parenting Group?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Our neighborhood has a small parents’ group with a Facebook page and occasional in-person meetups. Recently someone started coming who doesn’t have kids of their own but has been dating a single mom (who isn’t in our area). But they don’t have kids! I want to talk shit about parenting to parents. Can I ask them not to come? How would I even start that conversation?
WorldBBC

Cockermouth nurse wins weekend working tribunal appeal

A nurse who was sacked for not agreeing to work weekends has won an appeal against her dismissal. North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust dismissed community nurse Gemma Dobson after she refused to take the shifts. The 40-year-old, from Cockermouth in Cumbria, had worked fixed days because she had caring...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
Retailhealthleadersmedia.com

How Amazon might win in telehealth

Amazon is the front-runner of internet retail, and now the company is making noises about using the internet to improve healthcare for people. Teladoc Health has been providing virtual healthcare for a while, so it has a massive head start and first-mover advantage. But Amazon has a few surprises up its sleeve that might help it win market share.
Mental HealthADDitude

When ADHD Drains and Strains Sibling Relationships

The sibling relationship is often the longest — and most nuanced — one of our lives. Conflict between siblings is common and also heart-wrenching — for kids as well as parents. In families touched by ADHD, conflicts often erupt around fairness, inclusion, competition, and avoidance. Siblings without ADHD sometimes experience...
Economynurseryworld.co.uk

Work for an expanding award-winning nursery group

Fennies is expanding its group of award-winning nurseries and is on track to double in size by the end of 2022. We’re excited to share that our award-winning group of nurseries is expanding, starting with the opening of six new settings by the end of 2021! We’re very proud of the high standard of education and care we provide at Fennies, gained over our nearly 30 years of experience.
Educationsoutheastexpress.org

Opinion: Leveraged learning creates purposeful, collaborative education

Have you ever experienced a surge of endorphins after having creative conversations with a group of friends or colleagues? You have that feeling when your brain expands and your heart is full of optimism, hope and possibilities. It is the same feeling you have after watching a Disney movie where the main character overcomes a challenge, becomes enlightened and pursues a dream.
Relationship Advicewinstedphoenix.org

Oh Dana! Advice and love column: “You Don’t Own Me”

My boyfriend and I have been dating for about two years. He is extremely insecure and it’s been affecting our relationship heavily. He constantly doubts my loyalty, wanting to check my phone, texting me all the time when I’m out asking for my location and pictures to verify. If I don’t answer his calls he gets angry. I feel like my every move is constantly being monitored and it’s suffocating. He always comments on the clothes I wear when I go out saying, “I look slutty.” In his defense, I’m known to be a party girl. I tend to be very friendly and will talk to anyone which contributes to his jealousy. I’ve tried to change my behavior to make him happy, but I know that if I keep compromising I’m going to end up resenting him. How much more do I need to reassure him? Am I too independent or extroverted?
Beauty & Fashionsusquehannastyle.com

The 7-Day Self Love Challenge

Dare I say, loving yourself is just as important as taking care of yourself. In fact, loving and accepting yourself fully can actually be a form of self-care. When you practice self-love, the way you treat yourself sets the standard for how others are allowed to treat you. It is often said that when people love themselves, they are less likely to experience anxiety or depression. Self-love is a powerful feeling that instills both a strong sense of self and confidence; and it paves the way to a more positive mindset.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

The love is gone after 29 years of marriage, but they still live together

Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. I have been married for 29 years and have three wonderful, grown-up children. Unfortunately, my wife and I have grown apart. We do respect one another and enjoy each other’s company — most of the time. While we still live together, we do give each other space and occasionally “do our own things” separately with friends and family. We have given each other permission to date other people, although neither of us has.

Comments / 0

Community Policy