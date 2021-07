Leveling the broadband playing field has taken a step forward in tackling major hurdles facing rural areas, courtesy of how federal funds will be doled out throughout Maine. “The town funding will flow through the state, but all towns have to have some kind of a plan in place for this to happen,” says Peggy Schaffer, director of ConnectME. “The treasury is giving out this money, and in order to be unserved, everybody has to be able to get 25/3.” (The definition of unserved is 25 megabits down, 3 megabits up.)