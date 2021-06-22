5 massive offseason trades that would shake the landscape of NBA
Trades are an avenue that teams can take to improve their roster for next season, and we’ve already seen a trade occur during the NBA playoffs. Kemba Walker was traded from the Boston Celtics — along with a first-round pick — to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a future second-round pick. The move was conducted by the Celtics to create some wiggle room financially this offseason.www.nbaanalysis.net