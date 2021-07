Indiana Pacers - Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. What remaining questions do the Indiana Pacers need to answer this summer?. With the news of Rick Carlisle returning as the Indiana Pacers‘ head coach being very exciting, there are still many questions that need to be answered before the 2021-22 season gets underway. The head coaching job was a big hole to be filled so it’s good we have that one out of the way so this team can be built to fit Carlisle’s system, unlike what happened with Bjorkgren.