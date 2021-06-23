International Cooperative Alliance Names American Businessman Howard Brodsky Chairperson of newly formed Co-op 20

Established in 2000 and bringing together five scientific Institutes, the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH), is a basic & applied research organization with the mission to advance knowledge towards society impact; from climate change, green energy and sustainability, to artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and the Internet of Things, holistic approaches to healthcare and nutrition, autonomous vehicles and the smart evolution of cities. “Today, CERTH is considered to be one of the leading centers in Greece and is listed among the top 15 European Institutions in terms of participation in competitive European funded research” said Dr. Dimitrios Tzovaras, Chairman of CERTH.