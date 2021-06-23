Students sue Indiana University in federal court over vaccine mandate

A proposed new requirement that law schools train students in “bias, racism and cross-cultural competency” has received an icy reception from the public. The American Bar Association’s council of the section of legal education and admissions to the bar in May advanced a slate of proposed changes to its law school standards meant to bolster diversity and inclusion on campus, and asked the public to weigh in. It received 39 comments by the Monday deadline—the majority of which raise objections to the changes. Those objections range from concern over vagueness in the language of the proposed standards and worries about encroachment on the independence of schools to set their own curriculum and policies, to fears that the changes will result in the political indoctrination of law students and arguments that diversity and inclusion training is unproven to yield the desired results.