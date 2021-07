NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. The period after a mother gives birth is one of the most critical parts of the motherhood journey. This time is medically known as the “Fourth Trimester,” and refers to the first 12 weeks post-delivery of a new baby and lasts up to one year. No matter the socio-economic standing, during this stage every mother will be at the most vulnerable--both physically and mentally.