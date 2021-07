It's finally July, which means The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out on Nintendo Switch later this month. Releasing July 16, Skyward Sword HD is up for preorder at major retailers and on the eShop, and there are several retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses available at this point. Skyward Sword HD is an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, and with Nintendo's recent Breath of the Wild 2 trailer teasing a connection to Skyward Sword, there's truly no better time to play it for the first time or revisit the game.