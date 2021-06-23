PUBLIC NOTICE: Moncks Corner Police Department SCLEA Accreditation

Via Moncks Corner Police Department/Facebook

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Moncks Corner Police Department is scheduled for a virtual assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards set by South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA), starting June 21, 2021.

As part of the assessment, members of the community are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. The community may submit their comments by telephone at (843) 719-7932, email to alison.sauer@monckscornersc.gov or write to Moncks Corner Police Department, 118 Carolina Ave., Moncks Corner SC 29461.

