Moncks Corner, SC

PUBLIC NOTICE: Moncks Corner Police Department SCLEA Accreditation

By The Berkeley Observer
Posted by 
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 14 days ago
Via Moncks Corner Police Department/Facebook

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Moncks Corner Police Department is scheduled for a virtual assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards set by South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA), starting June 21, 2021.

As part of the assessment, members of the community are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. The community may submit their comments by telephone at (843) 719-7932, email to alison.sauer@monckscornersc.gov or write to Moncks Corner Police Department, 118 Carolina Ave., Moncks Corner SC 29461.

The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com
Berkeley County, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
