Orlando City’s full-capacity crowd symbolizes a return to normalcy | Commentary

Fans walk through the crowded concourse before the start of the San Jose match against Orlando City at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Tuesday. It was first game with a full capacity crowd. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Welcome back, you over there in the purple wig and scarf.

And welcome back to you over there in the purple overalls and top hat.

In fact, welcome back to all of you raucous, rowdy, wacky, wonderful, bawdy, beautiful, hugging, beer-chugging Orlando City fans.

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the City Beautiful welcomed a full-capacity crowd to a sporting event Tuesday night to watch the championship-contending Orlando City Lions equal their most lopsided victory ever with a 5-0 burial of the San Jose Quakes.

Of course, what would a summertime sporting event be in Florida without the traditional afternoon thunderstorm trying to put a damper on this festive occasion. Sorry, Mother Nature, after all these pandemic-pillaged months, a couple of rain delays wasn’t going to ruin our coming-out party.

OK, so the weather did actually turn this “full capacity” game into “half-capacity” game, especially after the prolonged second rain delay lasted nearly an hour. But those 15,476 fans who braved the weather got a huge shoutout from Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja.

“Those fans mean a lot and they were incredible tonight,” Pareja said. “It was tremendous to see how they sustained the energy and stayed engaged throughout the rainstorm (and delays). These fans deserved this effort and hopefully we will give them more joy.”

After all the division and disagreement we’ve endured over the past 16 months, it was amazing to see and feel the joy and jubiliation and everybody on the same team once again Tuesday night. It really didn’t seem to matter if you were Republican or Democrat, Black or white, mask or anti-mask; all that mattered was that you were dressed in purple and pulling for Orlando City.

And how appropriate that this return of a full-capacity stadium came on the same night as Orlando City commemorated the recent five-year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy. Who will ever forget that stirring, poignant night in 2016 when it was, once again, Orlando City that started the healing process after 49 people were shot and killed at Pulse, turning the City Beautiful into the City Tragedy?

It was just a few nights after the Pulse shooting when 40,000 fans packed into the Citrus Bowl as the community came together at an emotionally charged Orlando City match. Former coach Adrian Heath, his voice cracking, told me before the match: “The people in this city have never let us down when we’ve needed them and maybe they need us a little bit right now.”

I’ll never forget that night five years ago when nobody had to perform the national anthem because the fans sang it themselves. And after the national anthem they kept singing. They sang along when the teams took the field to the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.” And before the game started, they gave first responders standing ovation and sang along again to U2′s “In The Name of Love.”

This is the power and the glory of sports. If I’ve written it once, I’ve written it a million times: There are two things that bring a community together like nothing else — tragedy and sports teams. And Tuesday night at Exploria Stadium, it sure felt like this city and our country was finally starting to emerge from a 15-month global tragedy.

And for Orlando City fans, it couldn’t come quickly enough. At long last, they could all come out and witness the brilliance of young star Daryl Dike, who just returned from a show-stopping stint in Europe and scored two spectacular goals (as did Benji Michel) in Tuesday’s blowout victory. And the full-capacity crowd finally got to show their appreciation for a contending team that has been put together by Pareja and Luiz Muzzi, the team’s executive vice president of soccer operations.

Orlando City had a groundbreaking season a year ago when Pareja took over as coach and guided the Lions to the finals of the MLS Is Back tournament and then qualified for the MLS playoffs for the first time in club history. Except most of the supporters weren’t in the stadium to enjoy it.

No question, it has been a long, lonely, desolate, depressing time for millions of people across the globe. Medically, politically, racially, economically and emotionally, we have endured one of the most trying times in world history — and sports certainly wasn’t spared.

We saw stadiums and arenas empty, somber, silent.

We saw March Madness turn to March Sadness.

We saw the sports world shuttered and shut down like never before.

But in many ways, teams and leagues were a guiding light throughout the pandemic. When the NBA shut down last March, it was a startling wake-up call and alerted the country that this virus was indeed serious. And 141 days later when the NBA resumed its season in an empty gym in the middle of an empty Orlando theme park, it was a signal that businesses could start back up as long as they did it safely.

Right after the pandemic started, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told me, “We will get back on our feet again and sports will be there to help us.”

And so it was on a Tuesday night when Orlando City fans were chanting and cheering and singing and dancing in the rain and showing us that life — and sports — always march on.

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com . Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2