Donation provides music therapy for homeless children in Phoenix

In Arizona, poverty rates among children are some of the highest in the nation, but a local nonprofit is helping homeless children by providing therapeutic music education.

All Kids Need Music is providing education through music to kids at risk, underprivileged and those in the foster system in our state.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit teamed up with The Children First Leadership Academy to help give personalized attention by using music to help improve children’s chances for positive educational outcomes, cognitive function and mental health outcomes.

“Without intervention, the long-term effects of childhood homeless and poverty can rob them of the chance for a productive, happy life. The program's impact on the children has thus far has been described as "remarkable" and "miraculous" due to the academic, musical, and socio-emotional progress being made,” according to a news release.

A grant from the Arizona Community Foundation and a private donor is providing funding to provide a four-week summer school camp. The donation allows for over 100 musical instruments and a music teacher to help fourth through eighth-graders.

According to 2019 data from the University of Arizona, poverty rates for children in Arizona are among the highest in the nation, with 21.5% of children under 18 living in poverty.

Advocates who help at-risk children worry about the long-term impacts of homelessness from dropping out of school, abuse and neglect and socio-emotional problems.