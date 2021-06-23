Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Why Women Need to Be Involved in Data Science to Prevent Bias in Algorithms

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy should we care about bias? How can we reduce it?. With the technology at our disposal, we are trusting computers to do more and more everyday things for us. While some may be skeptical, there isn’t anything as such wrong with this, as the more data we generate the more precise the algorithms powering these computers will become.

towardsdatascience.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Business Opportunities#Algorithmic Bias#Data Points#Healthcare#Google News#Bengali#Google Translate#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

Deep Interpretable Criminal Charge Prediction and Algorithmic Bias

While predictive policing has become increasingly common in assisting with decisions in the criminal justice system, the use of these results is still controversial. Some software based on deep learning lacks accuracy (e.g., in F-1), and many decision processes are not transparent causing doubt about decision bias, such as perceived racial, age, and gender disparities. This paper addresses bias issues with post-hoc explanations to provide a trustable prediction of whether a person will receive future criminal charges given one's previous criminal records by learning temporal behavior patterns over twenty years. Bi-LSTM relieves the vanishing gradient problem, and attentional mechanisms allows learning and interpretation of feature importance. Our approach shows consistent and reliable prediction precision and recall on a real-life dataset. Our analysis of the importance of each input feature shows the critical causal impact on decision-making, suggesting that criminal histories are statistically significant factors, while identifiers, such as race, gender, and age, are not. Finally, our algorithm indicates that a suspect tends to gradually rather than suddenly increase crime severity level over time.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

4 Strategies for Addressing, Avoiding AI Algorithmic Bias in Healthcare

- AI algorithmic bias is everywhere, according to the Center for Applied AI at Chicago Booth in their recently released playbook. Through working with dozens of organizations such as healthcare providers, insurers, technology companies, and regulators, the center states that algorithmic bias is found all throughout the healthcare industry. These biases influence clinical care, operational workflows, and policy.
Healthajmc.com

Algorithms Using Administrative Data Found to Be Accurate at Detecting AECOPD Events

Validity assessments revealed that 2 algorithms utilizing administrative claims data and electronic medical records were accurate at identifying moderate and severe events signaling acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD). A study evaluating 2 utilization-based algorithms designed to detect moderate and severe acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

How To Code To Prevent Sensitive Data Exposure

We don't just build apps. We create award-winning digital experiences and use technology to solve real-life problems. Here’s our very own data-masking tool. When a data field itself contains some sensitive value, it should be encapsulated within the below data class to achieve data obfuscation by default. Since the. toString()
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Crack Data Science Interviews: Five SQL Skills for Data Scientists

Structured Query Language, SQL, is the go-to programming language that data practitioners use to retrieve data stored in a relational database. Writing effective query requests is no longer considered a nice-to-have but an essential skill for data scientists. The trend can be supported by the specific inclusion of SQL experience in DS job postings and the interview loop.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Bitten by the “Data Science Bug”

When data science becomes an obsession. For the longest time, I have wondered why some data scientists spend every waking moment of their day obsessively consuming knowledge, honing their skills, participating in competitions, creating hobby projects, and generally expanding their horizons. Meanwhile, others are more comfortable with the status quo and exploiting current skills to solve the problems that come their way.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How I Broke Into Data Science 🚀

👨‍🔬 A chemical engineer’s journey into a data career 👨‍💻. It’s June 2013, and I am graduating from high school. Exciting times; senior sunset, graduation, graduation parties! I really liked math and chemistry a lot; taken AP in both, and scored well. Hence, I chose Chemical Engineering as my major. I was excited about it and started engineering classes at the University of Utah as a freshman in 2015. (Note there is a two-year gap where I served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints).
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

The Data Paradox: Artificial Intelligence Needs Data; Data Needs AI

Artificial intelligence is a data hog; effectively building and deploying AI and machine learning systems require large data sets. “The development of a machine learning algorithm depends on large volumes of data, from which the learning process draws many entities, relationships, and clusters,” says Philip Russom of TDWI. “To broaden and enrich the correlations made by the algorithm, machine learning needs data from diverse sources, in diverse formats, about diverse business processes.”
Sciencehealthleadersmedia.com

Bias-Free AI and Algorithms in Healthcare Remain Elusive Goal

Datasets still contain bias and hold back the ability of machine learning to improve healthcare. — Artificial intelligence (AI)–driven healthcare is widely expected to transform medical decision-making and treatment, but AI algorithms must be thoroughly tested and continuously monitored to avoid unintended consequences, including bias, to patients. In a commentary...
Sciencetwollow.com

What Does A Data Science Consultant Do?

Data science is an excellent way to improve your business operations, increase your business capacity, lower costs, and automate diverse business processes. And when it comes to DS, companies can choose two options. They can build an in-house data science department or go with an external Data Science consulting company. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at the latter option.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Science with Google Sheets

How I use Google Sheets for small Data Integration and Analytics Tasks. Most of your data will be transferred via stream or batch process into your Data Warehouse or Data Lake. You will choose stable ETL or ELT processes to bring the majority and most relevant data from your legacy systems, CRM, ERP, IOT, etc.
TechnologyCIO

A Hidden Trap for CIOs: Data-set Bias in Machine Learning

In today’s enterprises, machine learning has come of age. No longer a niche application, ML is now increasingly used for mission-critical applications and executive decision-making. Business leaders, for example, are using ML algorithms to determine new markets to enter, understand how to best support their customers and identify opportunities to make strategic financial investments.
Sciencearxiv.org

Shared Data and Algorithms for Deep Learning in Fundamental Physics

Lisa Benato, Erik Buhmann, Martin Erdmann, Peter Fackeldey, Jonas Glombitza, Nikolai Hartmann, Gregor Kasieczka, William Korcari, Thomas Kuhr, Jan Steinheimer, Horst Stöcker, Tilman Plehn, Kai Zhou. We introduce a collection of datasets from fundamental physics research -- including particle physics, astroparticle physics, and hadron- and nuclear physics -- for supervised...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

How to Master Pandas for Data Science

Pandas is an open source Python library that allows the handling of tabular data (i.e. explore, clean and process). The term originated from the econometrics term panel data and thus PAN(el)-DA(ta)-S. At a high-level, Pandas works very much like a spreadsheet (i.e. think Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets) as you...
ScienceCodecademy

Data science vs. data engineering: What's the difference?

Data science is a growing field with a booming job market. Every day, companies look for new ways to use their data, so the need for data professionals has never been greater. Both Data Scientists and Data Engineers rank highly in LinkedIn's list of the top 15 emerging jobs in the U.S. But what's the difference between the two? Because of data science's wide range of applications and the nebulous responsibilities and titles of data professionals that vary between companies, the distinction can be hard to discern.
Sciencegitconnected.com

Three Key and Resources for Getting Started With Data Science

This is a new start for those who aren’t sure where to proceed with their data. When looking for a roadmap to get started with data science, this is the image you’ll come across on the internet, and when you first start with it, you’ll feel like you can’t see the end of the road and you’ll be afraid of the road.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Ace Your Next Data Science Interview

Interviewer: “So how does Random Forests work?”. Me: “Umm…well… It’s kind of like a decision tree…and…um”. Interviewer: “How does Gradient Descent work?”. Me: “So…if you look at the equation…um…it’s kind of like…umm”. This was me during a real data science interview. As you can probably imagine I didn’t get the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy