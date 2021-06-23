TODS: Detecting Different Types of Outliers from Time Series Data
Constructing machine learning pipelines for outlier detection in time series with automated machine learning. Time Series Outlier detection aims to identify unexpected or rare instances in data. As one of the most important tasks of data analysis, outlier detection has various applications on time series data such as fraud detection, fault detection, and cybersecurity attack detection. For example, Yahoo [1] and Microsoft [2] have built their own time-series outlier detection services to monitor their business data and trigger alerts for outliers. On time series data, outliers can be categorized in to three scenario: Point-wise outlier, pattern-wise (collective) outlier, and system-wise outlier.towardsdatascience.com