Santa Barbara, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 154

By NewsChannel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u86nZ_0acXArPZ00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a guardrail and tumbling 100 feet over the side of Highway 154 Tuesday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, the motorcyclist crashed near Paradise Road around 5:40 p.m.

CHP arrived on scene and closed part of the roadway as emergency crews responded. Santa Barbara County Fire, Los Padres National Forest Firefighters and paramedics responded.

Crews found a man in his 60s suffering from major injuries. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said the man was still alive when crews arrived on scene but passed away during the attempted rescue.

The early investigation indicated that he had failed to navigate a turn and went over the side. Firefighters used a low angle rope system to bring the man back up to the road.

One-way traffic control was put in place while emergency responders were in the area. CHP issued a Sigalert which means "any unplanned event that causes the closing of one lane of traffic for 30 minutes or more." By 6:25 p.m. the roadway was reopened.

This was the second deadly motorcycle crash to happen in Santa Barbara County Tuesday. Another motorcyclist was killed on Purisima Road near Lompoc.

The crash is under investigation.

