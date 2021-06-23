5 Best Skin Hydrators For Your Brightest, Dewiest Complexion Yet
Wednesday is National Hydration Day, and we'd be remiss not to carry the message over to skin care—we are beauty enthusiasts here, after all. As for gulping down gallons, we won't tell you that drinking tons of water is the secret to bright, plump skin—we can sense the eye rolls already. However, there is something to be said about the claim: Drinking the daily recommended amount of water for your body can increase the dermal layer, which makes your skin more hydrated.www.mindbodygreen.com