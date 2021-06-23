Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

5 Best Skin Hydrators For Your Brightest, Dewiest Complexion Yet

MindBodyGreen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday is National Hydration Day, and we'd be remiss not to carry the message over to skin care—we are beauty enthusiasts here, after all. As for gulping down gallons, we won't tell you that drinking tons of water is the secret to bright, plump skin—we can sense the eye rolls already. However, there is something to be said about the claim: Drinking the daily recommended amount of water for your body can increase the dermal layer, which makes your skin more hydrated.

www.mindbodygreen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Hydration#Hydrate#Skin Condition#National Hydration Day#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareNBC Philadelphia

What's the Best Sunscreen? Protect Your Skin This Hot Holiday Weekend

It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend and many Americans will be celebrating outside at parades, family barbeques and beach bashes. With a dangerous and historic heatwave scorching parts of the U.S., it is important to stay protected against the sun’s powerful rays. What’s the best sunscreen for you? How...
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Pamper Sensitive Skin With the Best Fragrance-free Sunscreens

Maybe you don’t want to smell like bananas, aloe or whatever a brand’s idea of a tropical vacation is. Perhaps you don’t like it when your skincare products compete with your perfume. Or, maybe you have super-sensitive skin and know that scents are one of the most common triggers. Either way, regardless of your reason for wanting the best fragrance-free sunscreens, there are plenty of options out there. After all, the best sunscreen is one you’ll wear every day. To help you slather on scent-free picks all summer long, we’ve rounded up the best fragrance-free sunscreens.
Skin Caresixtyandme.com

7 Best CC Creams for Mature Skin

Have you heard about CC creams? CC is short for color-correcting. They are not foundation makeup but more like a tinted moisturizer. They aren’t as heavy as foundations and often include sun protection and anti-aging properties (making it more than a simple tinted moisturizer). Some CC creams for mature skin also claim to correct brown spots and other skin discolorations over time.
Skin CareIn Style

Dry Brushing Will Get Your Skin Summer-Ready

As the hot weather continues, I'm looking forward to being out in the sun more often. But my skin is still feeling wintry dry, and not as smooth as I'd love for it to be when I switch into swimwear, so I've been researching different ways to exfoliate my skin and reduce cellulite - something I'd personally rather be rid of, given the choice.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Your Skin Is Craving Hydration—Show It Some Love with a Water-Based Moisturizer

Building the ideal skin-care routine takes time and effort; let's face it—our skin can get temperamental, and the aisles of never-ending products can get overwhelming, so we all tend to stick with what we know. That's especially true when it comes to "problem" areas: for example, people have used heavy creams to soothe dry skin, believing that thicker, richer moisturizers were the key to healing chapped skin and hydrating dry patches. But that isn't always the case—in fact, for a lot of people, lightweight, water-based moisturizers work better to quench dry skin.
Skin CareExtra

How to Combat the Visible Signs of Stress on Your Skin

If you’re feeling stressed, it can show up on your skin. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Dr. Glynis Ablon, who explained that can mean inflammation, rosacea, rashes, and more. Not to worry — Dr. Ablon has tips and tricks to combat these very issues. Watch!
Makeupbestproducts.com

The 13 Best Setting Powders for Every Skin Type

If you don't already have a favorite setting powder sitting in your makeup bag, you're in luck. We just spent over one month playing with, applying, sweating in, talking to makeup artists while wearing, and testing out some of the most popular setting powders on the market — and we're getting brutally honest about them.
Skin CarePosted by
MyTexasDaily

Celebrity dermatologist offers tips for your best summer skin

(BPT) - Summer is here! With the warmer weather you may be ready to spend more time outdoors, shed some inhibitions and bare a little more skin. And as the seasons change, so should your body care routine. Fearless summer skin starts with a renewed skin barrier — so a gentle, daily exfoliating body wash is THE must-have this season.
Skin CareRefinery29

The Best Clean Sunscreens For Happy Summer Skin

Sunscreens! They're a summer-skin savior. But, finding the right formula can be sticky when you throw breakout-prone complexions and eco-friendliness into the SPF equation. This is where the idea of clean sunscreens comes into seasonal play. In addition to containing minimal synthetic and chemical ingredients, these special SPFs are usually made with mineral actives like zinc or titanium oxide that make sensitive skin (and the earth) happier.
Skin Caretmj4.com

Feel Better in Your Own Skin

Are you looking to deep-clean, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin? The Hydrafacial is a non-invasive procedure that can do all the above! Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa offers a Hydrafacial that will leave you with smoother and brighter skin. Angie Lewis and Monica Boucher are here from Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa with more information on these customizable treatments.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

8 best moisturisers with SPF for daily protection and hydration

Sun protection is vital, not only for avoiding the visible signs of premature ageing (caused by long-wave UVA rays), but also for preventing skin cancer (caused by short-wave UVB rays, which also cause sunburn).In an ideal world, we’d all wear a separate SPF as the final step in our skincare routine, and for days spent outside we’d definitely favour it, but for those lazy working-from-home days, when you need to pack light, or if you fail to remember to apply SPF, a moisturiser with SPF can be a good option.Note that you’ll need to apply it more liberally than you...
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Sunscreens For Acne-Prone Skin

Applying sunscreen is non-negotiable, even if you have sensitive skin. This is because regardless of our skin type, shielding ourselves from UVA and UVB rays is essential in order to prevent sunburns and skin cancer. Contrary to the SPF creams in the past, the new formulas are lightweight and non-greasy....
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

6 of the Best Tinted Sunscreens for People With Darker Complexions—And They’re All Under $50

Finding a sunscreen that works for darker complexions and doesn’t leave a white cast behind can be challenging. And tracking down a tinted one that does the same is even trickier. But the good news is that tinted sunscreens for darker complexions do exist. Several brands now make them, in fact. So you have more options than ever when it comes to finding an ideal match for your skin tone. Not to mention, there are some very solid reasons for doing so.
Skin CareGrazia

Has Summer Got Your Skin Feeling Sensitive? Here’s How To Keep Your Skin Calm And Happy This Season

Well, we made it, didn’t we? Those winter months were rather long and pretty arduous, and let’s be honest, that spring didn’t exactly put a spring back in our step (thanks, typical British weather), but at long last, summer is here. Queue garden parties, barbecues, picnics in the park, light dresses, and those balmy evenings that seem to last forever. It all sounds dreamy, doesn’t it?
Skin CareHarper's Bazaar

The 11 Best Face Oils for Glowing Skin

Face oils are like the cake frosting of skincare. Layered on as the last step, a face oil helps lock in moisture to keep everything underneath soft and hydrated. Contrary to popular belief, face oils themselves don't actually hydrate (oil and water!) but they are a key ingredient in making your skin stay plump and radiant for years to come. The best face oils won't just leave your skin looking slick, but will actually deliver a potent dose of active ingredients, too. Ahead, the 11 face oils we love to pat on our skin morning and night.
Skin CarePosted by
SPY

The Best Cuticle Oils for Dry Nails and Skin

It is just about that time of year again when we gleefully shed our shoes and socks for those more comfortable flip flops and sandals. Yes, toe baring season, AKA summer, is upon us, and it is that glorious time of year when those who have been bogged with coats, jackets, scarves, and boots can shed all of that weighted clothing. The only issue might be that you may have forgotten the importance of grooming your toes and feet during the winter months. This is where we lean on the best cuticle oils.
Skin CareHuffingtonPost

What Niacinamide Does For Your Skin, And Who It's Best For

If niacinamide were a person, it would already have earned a Nobel Peace Prize. As a skin care ingredient, it can go pretty much everywhere, calm things down right away and get everything working well together. But until they start awarding global honors for skin creams (and really, why not?), mighty niacinamide continues to prove there’s little it can’t do for beleaguered, stressed and irritated skin.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Best Makeup Products For Mature Skin

Your skin changes as you age, making it require different products for the best results. Just as you changed your makeup selection after your teen acne years, you’ll need them to evolve in your more mature years. One of the best tips many skin and beauty experts will give you...
Lifestylethemanual.com

9 Best Electrolyte Drinks in 2021 for Superior Hydration

When it comes to hydration, there’s nothing wrong with classic H2O. However, there are certain scenarios where your body might need a few things added to the water to assist in recovery, the main components being electrolytes. As the name suggests, electrolytes conduct electricity when in solution with water, and your body needs constant electric pulses to work effectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy