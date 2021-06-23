Cancel
Hunlock Creek, PA

NEPA Sings finals to be screened Thursday at Garden Drive-In

Things continue to be a bit different at the annual NEPA Sings event, held to benefit CASA of Luzerne County; instead of belting out on stage, 10 performers gathered on Thursday night to record their performances in front of judges. The show, produced by Coal Creative, will be shown Thursday evening at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek, at which point the winner will be officially crowned. Times Leader file photo

HUNLOCK CREEK — On Thursday night, 10 of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s best and brightest young singers will take their talents to the big screen — while fundraising money for a crucial cause, in the process.

The finals of the annual NEPA Sings competition will be aired Thursday night onscreen at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. Gates open at 7 p.m., with a 9 p.m. start time for the show.

The event is being held by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Luzerne County, a nonprofit organization with the aim of appointing special advocates to help lend a voice to the county’s abused, neglected foster children.

Money raised for the event, including ticket sales to Thursday night’s show as well as from food and drink sales, will go toward helping give these children the safety and security that they need.

The initial round of auditions for NEPA Sings were held in April via Zoom. A big crowd of ferociously talented contenders was whittled down to 10 finalists. Each of the finalists’ performances have been pre-recorded ahead of time in front of a panel of judges, and will be premiered on Thursday using one of the Drive-In’s movie screens. The video has been produced by Coal Creative.

The 10 finalists are:

• Artemisia Ashton, 22, from Wilkes-Barre;

• Ijahnae Giddings, 16, from Wilkes-Barre;

• Christian Brown, 24, from Scranton;

• Shane Borisuck, 24, from Pittston;

• Jacob Hull, 16, from Duryea;

• Britney Cheskiewicz, 19, from Wyoming;

• Alex Obeid, 23, from Effort in Monroe County;

• Michela Torbik, 23, from Wilkes-Barre;

• Hannah Draus, 18, from White Haven; and

• Audrey Wood, 25, from White Haven.

The winner of the NEPA Sings competition will receive three hours of studio time and a one-track demo courtest of Ahhie Tracks, along with a dinner for two at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and two tickets to a show at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Second place will win six luxury suite tickets to any show at the Mohegan Sun Arena, and third place will win a $250 gift certificate to Simon & Co. Jewelers.

Tickets are available for purchase at luzernecasa.org/nepasingstickets.

