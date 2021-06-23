Peloton Could Be Expanding Into Wearables With A Heart Rate Armband

If you’ve invested in a nice bicycle, and especially an electric bicycle, you’ll want to protect that investment. But walking away with someone else’s bike is surprisingly easy for a thief. Keeping your bike secure is even more difficult because you are limited in how much you can carry when you want to chain that bike up. Litelok’s Core lock is the answer. This light and simple to carry lock has earned Sold Secure’s highest level of lock security—Bicycle Diamond. That ranking puts it in place with other locks like Kryptonites heavy-duty Fahgettaboudit chains and U-locks and Abus’ top hardened U-lock. The Core has also earned Sold Secure’s Motorcycle Gold, where it went up against locks that didn’t have to worry about their weight.