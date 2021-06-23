Cancel
Tennis

Ludacris ‘didn’t know’ he had a tennis court

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLudacris “didn’t know” he owned a tennis court. The ‘Grew Up a Screw Up’ hitmaker admitted a positive side to the coronavirus pandemic has been spending more time at home and finally being able to “enjoy the fruits of [his] labour” and joked he’s found features within the grounds of his abode that he had no idea even existed.

