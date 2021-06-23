Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

‘Quite critical’: Red Cross in need of blood donors on the High Desert, across the region

By Leslie Cano
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gd0mi_0acXAQm400

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Blood donation rates for the Red Cross are at a low right now across the Pacific Northwest, just as summer increases the demand.

It's a familiar issue for those who try to meet the need.

While low blood quantities happen, they are currently being challenged with fewer people coming in to donate during the summer season, causing a problem as surgeries start picking up again at hospitals amid reduced COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Pacific Northwest communities have been fantastic in keeping us at pace on where we need to be," Rebecca O’Rourke, an account manager for American Red Cross, said Tuesday. "But right now, we are hearing from our hospitals that we’re at less than a half-day supply of blood on the shelf, so it’s a quite critical situation."

O’Rourke said blood donations at the Red Cross tend to drop off during the summer time, as donors get busy with summertime activities -- which also means more crashes and injuries.

“The increase of demand goes up during when more people are out and about, having fun and taking more risks,” O’Rourke said.

This happens at the same time surgeries begin to pick up at area hospitals.

“We’re also seeing an increase in hospital needs, because many people put off surgeries -- and now when they come in to be treated their symptoms might be even more severe, requiring more transfusions,” O’Rourke said.

And while more surgeries are taking place, O’ Rourke said doctors are still holding off on performing elective surgeries due to the low blood donation rate.

The Red Cross said it has supported 75,000 more blood donation needs in the last three months than it projected.

It also expects to see a 10% increase in blood needs this summer holiday season.

Chuck Haynes, who was giving blood Tuesday at the Bend Blood Donor Center, has been giving blood since his college days.

Haynes said he donates blood as a way to serve and give back to the community, adding that he knows what kind of positive impacts it can cause.

Haynes said he’s felt safe donating blood during the pandemic, though not everyone feels the same way.

One public concern being heard by the Red Cross is receiving blood from people who have been vaccinated.

“Just like measles and mumps vaccines, the COVID vaccine is designed to address and respond to the illness of COVID and the vaccine itself is not found in the bloodstream, so it’s absolutely safe to receive blood from someone who’s received a covid-19 vaccine,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke added that even if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, blood can still be donated, as long as it’s been at least 14 days from having tested positive and no longer showing any symptoms.

One pint of blood can save three lives.

To schedule an appointment or learn more: https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/location/am-red-cross-fixed-site-bend.html

The post ‘Quite critical’: Red Cross in need of blood donors on the High Desert, across the region appeared first on KTVZ .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
940
Followers
668
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Blood Donation#Giving Blood#Charity#The Red Cross#American Red Cross#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Desert
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Charities
Related
Redmond, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fire crews head into hot holiday weekend battling several blazes across Central Oregon

While many Oregonians were preparing to hit the road or relax over a long holiday weekend on Friday, hundreds of firefighters were spending the day constructing and securing containment lines on at least eight active wildfires burning across Central Oregon. The post Fire crews head into hot holiday weekend battling several blazes across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Rattlesnake fire grows to 1,500 acres in Warm Springs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Warm Springs Fire Management was dispatched to the Rattlesnake Fire reported approximately 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 30 on the Warm Springs Reservation. Structure protection units responded and were able to prevent damage to two primary structures as the fast-moving fire burned approximately 100 acres on the Reservation before jumping the Deschutes River The post Rattlesnake fire grows to 1,500 acres in Warm Springs appeared first on KTVZ.
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Closed Warm Springs mill’s log decks spontaneously combust, spark 500-acre wildfire

Three old log decks at the former Warm Springs Forest Products sawmill spontaneously combusted late Thursday afternoon, the fires merging in a wind-driven wildfire that burned nearly 500 acres, closed U.S. Highway 26 for a time and prompted camper evacuations and call-up of structure-protection task forces, officials said. The post Closed Warm Springs mill’s log decks spontaneously combust, spark 500-acre wildfire appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. hospitals, first responders can be spread thin during busy summertime

Central Oregon is not only expected to have another intense fire season, but also a traditionally busy summer season -- perhaps the busiest. People have been itching to get outside, travel and enjoy all that Central Oregon has to offer. However, emergency personnel can only respond to so much at one time. The post C.O. hospitals, first responders can be spread thin during busy summertime appeared first on KTVZ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy