Orlando Pride face Kansas City in second test of three-match week

Alex Morgan (13) runs the ball towards the goal during the Orlando Pride home game at Exploria Stadium against Kansas City on May 30. Lizzie Heintz/Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Pride barely had time to breathe after Sunday’s draw to Gotham before packing up for a road match against Kansas City.

The team left a day early on Monday to prepare for the 2 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday, but their plans were quickly derailed by a series of three flight delays.

After arriving in Missouri late on Monday night, the team had only one full day of preparation before the match. As the Pride (3-0-3, 12) seek to extend their six-game unbeaten start to the regular season, coach Marc Skinner said the team is still working to refine its style.

“What we need to expect is a tighter game, a game which will be very few and far between with chances and [capitalize on] the quality moments,” Skinner said. “Same spaces, same aggressive nature, getting in behind when the opponents allow us and then playing in front when they don’t and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

The Pride are the top-ranked team in the NWSL table, the team still feels its offense can improve.

Stars Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux have scored six of the team’s eight goals so far this season, with rookies Taylor Kornieck and Courtney Petersen providing the last two goals in the last two games. Orlando is the second highest-scoring team in the league, trailing only Portland in the category.

But the team is still struggling to finish a majority of its chances in the final third, completing only one of its 16 shots (six of which were on target) on Sunday night.

If the Pride’s forward line of Morgan, Leroux and Marta is able to connect a higher percentage of these chances, Skinner said he’s confident the team can sustain a dominant attacking force throughout the season.

“It’ll be a different game,” Skinner said. “I think what we can continue to do is try and create the same chances. If we keep creating chances, we’re going to score goals, there’s no doubt. We have the best forwards, we have a unit of complete quality, different qualities.”

The Pride will have a strong opportunity to focus on scoring against Kansas City, which has yet to win a match this season. The team has only scored two goals while allowing five from opponents and currently sits in a four-game losing skid.

Orlando previously beat Kansas City 1-0 on May 30, with Morgan scoring the game winner in the opening 15 minutes of the match. But despite the result, the win marked another opportunity where the Pride felt frustrated they didn’t finish a higher percentage of chances.

The team will focus on that offensive improvement as they take on the first of two road matches this week. After Wednesday’s game, the Pride will face a similar turnaround, flying to Houston to play the Dash on Saturday.

These matches last the final stretch of the regular season before stars like Marta and Morgan will be called up for the Tokyo Olympics. With those players’ absences looming, the team will be eager to increase its total points to improve standings.

With or without their national team stars, defender Phoebe McClernon said the team’s increased production from fellow rookies like Kornieck and Petersen reflects the team’s confidence in their ability to hold the top spot in the league.

“I feel really good about us,” McClernon said. “I think, me personally, I still have a couple things I’m trying to work on. … For the team, I think more goals are going to keep coming. I think we’re just waiting to completely click and when that happens it’s going to be really difficult for other teams.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .