Joplin, MO

Fire Dept. reminds citizens on fireworks guidelines and safety tips

 17 days ago

As Independence Day approaches, citizens need to keep safety in mind as they handle fireworks to avoid any problems. To provide a safer environment for families, neighbors and visitors to our community the City reminds everyone to adhere to all regulations involving the sale and discharge of fireworks in Joplin. We also remind citizens to be a good neighbor and remove any trash or debris from the fireworks they discharge.

