Eagle, CO

Obituary: Barbara Marie Hood

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 14 days ago
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Barb, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 10, 2021. Barbara Marie (Cummings) Hood was born on September 29, 1955 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She graduated from Marion High School in 1973. First and foremost Barb was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. Barb enjoyed cooking, traveling, and riding her motorcycle. She was a thrill seeker and lived life to the fullest. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. She made friends everywhere she went and will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, strength, courage and the deepest of love which she had for her friends and family.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

