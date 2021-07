OutDaughtered fans know that Riley Busby always led the rest of the quints in being top-dog. Always keen on getting camera time, and often the center of attention, she sometimes seems rather pushy. However, fans adore her for a number of reasons. Firstly, she seems way easier to tell apart from her other sisters. Her blue eyes are so bright, and her pixie grin gets her all the attention she might crave. Now, fans noticed another physical feature that sets her apart. She seems to have “big guns” for a small girl.