Ryan Hansen’s journey as a professional actor has been one full of ups and downs and twists and turns. Still, he wouldn’t trade it for the world. Not only does he get to do something he loves every day, but he’s able to provide for his family by doing it. Since starting his career more than 20 years ago, Ryan has built a resume that includes almost 90 acting credits. Each year, the list grows a little more and Ryan finds more opportunities to show the world what he can do. Recently, he’s gotten a lot of attention for his role in the movie Good on Paper. He doesn’t have any new projects in the works at the moment, but we’ll definitely be seeing more from him soon. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ryan Hansen.