Coast Guard, Navy conduct joint oil pollution response exercise

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak helicopter crew assisted two fishermen and a dog Thursday after their skiff was disabled in Cochrane Bay, according to a news release. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was dispatched shortly after Coast Guard watch standers in Anchorage were notified the pair of fishermen were overdue. The wife of one of the two men called in at 3 a.m. to inform Coast Guard Sector Anchorage that they had gone out on a shrimping vessel and were supposed to return within 24 hours.