Coast Guard, Navy conduct joint oil pollution response exercise

By Dylan Simard
kmxt.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoast Guard and Navy personnel are teaming up this week to conduct an oil pollution response exercise in Kachemak Bay, according to a press release from the Coast Guard. The exercise will take place on the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory. The exercise began on Monday and is scheduled to last through Thursday. During the exercise, the participating personnel will deploy a Navy current buster system, which is capable of collecting oil in a wide arc while being towed.

