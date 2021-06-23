My Classic Car Story: Building our own collection

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Every year at the Arley Garden Festival we have the display of Morgan sports cars. Two seater, open top, wire wheels, lovely.......basically the same as the original 1950 design, but underneath filled with modern technology inlcuding the 2 litre BMW engones, auto gearboxes, lovely leather seats.......It's evoking the world of the open road, sun shining, wind blowing through our hair, stopping at countryside wayside inns....Of course, on a motorway perhaps not quite so good, covered in diesel fumes and roaring lorries surrounding us, but that's another story. But I'll ignore that ignoble thought and instead just enjoy looking at these fine, lovingly cared for cars. It's a shame that my model of choice would cost nearly £70,000, if I could get one anythime soon.