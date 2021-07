"Sopranos" star James Gandolfini's death shocked the entertainment industry when he passed away from a heart attack in June 2013, per NBC News. The cast came together in January 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series and his TV wife Edie Falco (who played the character Carmela Soprano) had nothing but good things to say about her co-star. "I remember when the second season was picked up, and he looked at me and said, 'I don't know what the hell we did, but apparently we have to do it again,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter. "We would look at each other, we would do the scene, and that's what worked best," she added. She told ET Online at the time, "​​He never really felt like he knew what he was doing ... Such a powerful actor and such a powerful scene partner. But the humility added to just how much fun he was to be with."