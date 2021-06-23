Kentucky Opens Online Renewal Option for Driver’s and Motorcycle Licenses
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has launched a service to provide online renewal of driver’s and motorcycle licenses. “This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service,” Gov. Beshear said. “Modernizing state services puts Kentuckians in the driver’s seat to choose how they want to be served and make a Better Kentucky.”www.wmky.org