8 Online EXCLUSIVE Disney Tees From Target!

As you may recall, Disney recently announced an update to the décor at its Contemporary Resort, which most notably includes several nods to The Incredibles in the room design. This, predictably, prompted effusive gushing from one arm of the Disney community, and the gnashing of teeth from the other. Why the venom, you may ask? Well, the primary objection has to do with the introduction of Disney characters and designs into Disney resorts. That frankly seems like kind of a silly reason to be upset as I say it out loud, but the fact remains that some think of their resort, or at least their room, as a sanctuary from the perpetual onslaught of all things Disney that you find in the parks.