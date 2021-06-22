‘Mammoth WVH’ Album Opens At #1 On Rock Albums Chart, Top 15 On Billboard 200

Tyler, The Creator's new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, has found its way to No. 1. On Sunday (July 4), Billboard revealed the first 10 spots of the latest edition of the Billboard 200 albums chart, which shows Tyler, The Creator's latest LP is the No. 1 album in the country following an impressive first week of sales. The former Odd Future frontman's sixth solo album was able to move 169,000 equivalent album sales. That tally includes 55,000 traditional album units. This marks the second biggest rap debut of 2021, coming in second to J. Cole's The Off-Season, which pushed 282,000 EAU in its first week.