‘Mammoth WVH’ Album Opens At #1 On Rock Albums Chart, Top 15 On Billboard 200
Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut Mammoth WVH album opened at number one on two of Billboard’s rock charts while placing in the top 15 of the Billboard 200. In all, ‘Mammoth WVH’ placed at the top or near the top in a handful of categories. It finished #1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock and Independent Albums charts, #2 on the Top Album Sales and Current Album Sales charts while earning the #12 spot on the Billboard 200 for the week of June 26th.www.vhnd.com