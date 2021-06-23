Boyne City's Fantozzi calls it a career after state finals trip

BOYNE CITY — He’s going out on top. Getting the chance to call it a career with a championship victory in a final game coached or played is a fate very few will ever have. While the Boyne City girls’ soccer team didn’t win it all last week at the Division 3 state championships, head coach Ed Fantozzi considers all that his team accomplished this season the pinnacle and he’s calling it the end after leading the Ramblers over the past five years.