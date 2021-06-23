Valley View graduate signs with North Central Texas College Stock Horse Team

Tana Butts (seated) signs her letter of intent to attend North Central Texas College in the fall as a member of the Stock Horse Team. Also pictured is her mother, Robin Levison. Submitted photo

Tana Butts, of Gainesville, just graduated from Valley View High School and signed her letter of intent to be a member of the stock horse team at North Central Texas College for the 2021 - 2022 season.

The NCTC Stock Horse Team has seen great success the past few years, and was named 2021 DII AHSA Collegiate National Champions, according to a news release from NCTC.

Butts brings many accolades with her to NCTC, including being named 4-H District Stock Horse Champion. She has also won multiple local youth stock horse championship awards, school officials said.

Butts is the daughter of Robin Levison.