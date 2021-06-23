Northeast building named for Lana Hamilton
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents Friday approved naming the Faculty Office Building at Northeast State Community College “Lana Hamilton Hall.”. The action honors Dr. Allana Hamilton, who died earlier this year. She spent most of her career at Northeast, rising from adjunct professor to vice president for academic affairs before being appointed president of Jackson State Community College and later as TBR vice chancellor for academic affairs.www.timesnews.net