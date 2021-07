In honor of the NBA finals, and in light of some discussion about what the Pacers need to do to be in contention, I thought I'd examine what it takes to win a championship by examining the teams that have achieved that goal recently. Starting with the most recent champions, the Lakers, I'll go back through the years for every champion/dynasty, until I get bored. I'll look at the strategies and moves that made the franchise a champion, and evaluate how likely it is that the Pacers could follow in their footsteps.