Before you need to put on chains or snow tires for the ski season at Lake Tahoe, you need to check out this roller coaster down a mountain with incredible views of the lake. Heavenly's Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster is where it's at for an adrenaline rush and fresh air. You take a scenic gondola ride up the mountain, and then coast down through the forest and natural rock formations on a coaster that seats up to two people.