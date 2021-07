Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown yesterday declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. On the heels of record-breaking high temperatures, much of the state is in high or extreme fire danger with red flag warnings in effect for hot, dry, windy conditions and dry thunderstorms. With the extended forecast in Oregon calling for unseasonably high temperatures with no rain in the forecast—and with 19 counties already in declared drought emergencies—the threat of wildfire in Oregon is imminent.