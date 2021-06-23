Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

Heat relief is only temporary, NWS says

Posted by 
Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 14 days ago

Monday’s cold front from the northwest might’ve felt nice, but don’t get used to it.

“The cold front effects will last about a day,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said.

The high of 87 degrees for Monday, June 21, was reached early in Gainesville. At 12:15 p.m. it was already 67, she said. Monday’s low was expected to be 58.

Today, Tuesday, June 22, the forecast high is 82 with lows in the mid-60s, Prater said.

By midweek, the warmer air is back.

The first day of summer – Sunday, June 20 – temperatures climbed to 93 at Gainesville Municipal Airport. The area has yet to have a 100-degree day, Prater said.

Gainesville’s average first day of 100-degree weather is July 4, she said.

Monday’s cold front also brought the chance of “pop up showers” to some areas of the metroplex. Anyone who saw rain might’ve received a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, according to the NWS in Fort Worth. Some isolated storms could’ve even brought one to two inches of rain.

As of Sunday, Gainesville had received .95 inches of rainfall for the month of June. Historical data spanning 30 years at a co-op site five miles east of town had recorded an average of 5.69 inches for the month of June, Prater said. That data was from 1981-2010. Newer data was recently completed, she said, however; it wasn’t immediately available.

Year-to-date, the Gainesville area has received 16.71 inches of precipitation, she said. The normal is 23.19.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville, TX
555
Followers
36
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gainesville Daily Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president's assassination adds to crisis in Caribbean nation

The shocking assassination of Haiti’s president on Wednesday has given new urgency to an already dire situation in a country rocked by political instability, ongoing suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing violent crime. President Biden condemned the shooting death of President Jovenel Moïse and offered U.S. assistance for a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy