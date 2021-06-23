The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis connects local artists to the St. Louis Community through various programs

Yowshien Kuo Photo: Abby Gillardi/camstl.org

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis is working to connect the St. Louis community with the local artists through dynamic exhibitions. These exhibitions offers great opportunities for local artists to be selected and featured in the Great Rivers Biennial and the annual Teen Museum Studies.

CAM also hires a lineup of Resident Teaching Artists to tutor and lead their signature programs as ArtReach in St. Louis Public Schools and their studio art programs for young people: New Art in the Neighborhood and LEAP Middle School Initiative.

These are the exhibitions CAM initiative to identify works from local artists:

The Great Rivers Biennial was established in 2003, the exhibition is presented by CAM and the Gateway Foundation. The Exhibition program looks for talented emerging and mid-career artists in the greater St. Louis metro area. The program will assist artists financially and elevate their profit across the Midwest and national art communities. Every two years, they choose three winners to receive awards of $20,000 total and to be featured in the exhibition.

The Teen Museum Studies Exhibition Opportunity involves local artists and they seek to organize an exhibition in CAM’s Educational Galleries each summer. The artists who are selected will win a $1,000 stipend and will be part of CAM’s season opener in the fall.

The Resident Teaching Artists (RTAs) meet regularly to create a community of practice that will include skill sharing and professional development. In each season, selected RTAs will work with CAM staff to organize an exhibition of their student’s work to be featured in the museum.

Interested local artists can join by visiting https://camstl.org/programs/community/st-louis-artists/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.