Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis connects local artists to the St. Louis Community through various programs

Posted by 
Steve Chao
Steve Chao
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbG5R_0acX3VyB00
Yowshien Kuo Photo: Abby Gillardi/camstl.org

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis is working to connect the St. Louis community with the local artists through dynamic exhibitions. These exhibitions offers great opportunities for local artists to be selected and featured in the Great Rivers Biennial and the annual Teen Museum Studies.

CAM also hires a lineup of Resident Teaching Artists to tutor and lead their signature programs as ArtReach in St. Louis Public Schools and their studio art programs for young people: New Art in the Neighborhood and LEAP Middle School Initiative.

These are the exhibitions CAM initiative to identify works from local artists:

  • The Great Rivers Biennial was established in 2003, the exhibition is presented by CAM and the Gateway Foundation. The Exhibition program looks for talented emerging and mid-career artists in the greater St. Louis metro area. The program will assist artists financially and elevate their profit across the Midwest and national art communities. Every two years, they choose three winners to receive awards of $20,000 total and to be featured in the exhibition.
  • The Teen Museum Studies Exhibition Opportunity involves local artists and they seek to organize an exhibition in CAM’s Educational Galleries each summer. The artists who are selected will win a $1,000 stipend and will be part of CAM’s season opener in the fall.
  • The Resident Teaching Artists (RTAs) meet regularly to create a community of practice that will include skill sharing and professional development. In each season, selected RTAs will work with CAM staff to organize an exhibition of their student’s work to be featured in the museum.

Interested local artists can join by visiting https://camstl.org/programs/community/st-louis-artists/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Steve Chao

Steve Chao

St Louis County, MO
10
Followers
56
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ports, news and neighborhood gossip

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#The St Louis Community#Teen Museum Studies#Cam#Artreach#St Louis Public Schools#The Gateway Foundation#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

New flavor officer Chef Gerard Craft joins St. Louis City SC

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis City has revealed well-known restaurateur, chef, and James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft as the club’s flavor officer. However, it’s the fans who will ultimately help curate the matchday menu at the Major Lead Soccer stadium in Downtown West. The club is actively seeking feedback from the community and collecting fan submissions to help prepare future food offerings while also highlighting a variety of STLMade restaurants and menu items throughout the region.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Experience a rooftop fireworks night at 'City Nights: Electric Sky' by City Museum

SAINT LOUIS, MO — This year, City Museum is organizing a fireworks display event called ‘City Nights: Electric Sky’, aimed to spark a fun and joyous time in 2021. The notable museum in Missouri offers a perfect rooftop view for people to take in the view and scenery of the city. This event will mark the City Museum’s first City Night of the season and will be held on Sunday, July 4, starting from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the rooftop, for a 360 view of fireworks all across the skyline of St. Louis.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Drive-In St. Louis shares 2021 schedule starting July 2nd

ST. LOUIS, MO — Drive-In St. Louis was launched in May of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring a sense of community through a shared experience. Drive-In St. Louis has helped over 4,000 area students graduate from high school in a socially distanced, safe environment. The program also allowed over 60,000 music and movie lovers to come together safely to listen to their favorite musical acts and see movies they cherish with family and friends.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones presented St. Louis vaccination & direct relief proposals to the US Conference of Mayors meeting

SAINT LOUIS, MO — On June 22, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appeared before the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM), alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci, to discuss how her $80 million proposal in initial direct relief funds (ARPA) will help build critical public health infrastructure to boost vaccination rates and protect St. Louisans from the economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 crisis, including an impending eviction crisis. Mayor Jones now serves on the USCM's advisory board.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis' Stories of Resistance

ST. LOUIS, MO — The “Stories of Resistance” exhibition will be on display from March 12 until August 15 at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. “Stories of Resistance” examines artistic forms of resistance from around the world. Through visual narratives, artists expand and bring to focus the abundance of conditions that kindle and inspire people to fight back. Drawings, installation, photography, painting, sculpture, and video enliven the entire museum area, both inside and out.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

American Ballet Theatre tours across eight U.S. cities this July

SAINT LOUIS, MO — American Ballet Theatre (ABT) will perform live across eight U.S. cities, including St. Louis, Missouri, this July. This outdoor event is the first performance the ABT has ever done in over a year. Twenty talented artists will bring two performances in St. Louis alone. The events will be free but all audiences are required to make reservations beforehand.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Contemporary Art Museum's artists to talk on Radio Resistance

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Through experiences with contemporary art, the Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) St. Louis aims to enrich lives and stimulate curiosity, creativity and learning. Their goal is to foster meaningful engagement with today's most relevant and innovative art. They provide a welcoming environment that is open to all.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Profile in Arts: Jordan Weber

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jordan Weber, born in 1984, is a Des Moines-based multidisciplinary artist and activist. He is an artist-in-residence at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, MN., currently residing in St. Louis through a collaborative project of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Washington University’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity, and Equity (CRE2) and Sam Fox’s School of Design and Visual Art.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Missouri Botanical Garden Excels in Conservation Effort in this 21st Century

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Missouri Botanical Garden has been leading science conservation effort ever since the 18th century. With scientists from 35 countries of the six continent, the garden is one of the largest three conservation projects other than the New York Botanical Garden and Royal Botanical Garden, Kew (Outside London). It only had three (3) PhD in 1971, now it hosts nearly 50. It also has the assistance of nearly 45 technical support, 2000 graduate students, in effort to conduct research of the plants in the world.