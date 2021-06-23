Cancel
Collin County, TX

Collin County detention officers cleared by grand jury for involvement in Marvin Scott III's death

By Audrey Henvey
starlocalmedia.com
 14 days ago

Eight former Collin County detention officers have been cleared by a grand jury of criminal wrongdoing for their involvement in the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III. Scott, a 26-year-old Frisco man who was reportedly schizophrenic, was arrested in Allen on March 14 for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. After being admitted and discharged from Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Allen, he was booked in the Collin County Detention Center, where Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said he "exhibited some strange behavior" while in custody.

