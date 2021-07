Lake County School District #7 (LCSD#7) at its recent meeting approved three resolutions related to the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 fiscal year budgets. The LCSD#7 Board approved the supplemental 2020-21 fiscal year budget for approximately $15 million. This budget reflects changes which occurred toward the end of the fiscal year, but were not anticipated last year. Some changes were positive such as additional money from local resources and additional federal money — which was mostly related to COVID. There were some impacts on the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year which will affect the reserves in the district for the coming year. One of the main aspects of the supplemental budget was the increase in expenditures for instructional services, as several teachers have left the district and had to be paid for unused annual leave and sick time which created a big one time payment.