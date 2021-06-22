Susquehanna University says they will be requiring all students to be vaccinated
Selinsgrove, Pa. - Susquehanna University announced today that a Covid-19 vaccination will be required for all students to be enrolled for classes for the fall 2021 semester. “As advised by the American College Health Association, vaccination not only offers protection against disease transmission, but it also protects those unable to get vaccinated themselves,” said David Richard, professor of biology and Susquehanna’s Covid-19 coordinator.www.northcentralpa.com