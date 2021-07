Bogan: Carter Warren is a very athletic left tackle prospect who meets the size thresholds for the position. Utilizes an angle set where he displays very good foot quickness in pass protection to cut off defensive ends who try to bend the edge. Redirects with good balance in pass protection when defenders attempt to sell him vertical and cut back underneath. Solid hand placement, does a good job of hitting balance points of pass rushers and forcing them to round their edge. Good instincts to recognize pass stunts and twists on the defensive line. Explodes out of his stance in the run game when working laterally as a reach blocker who effortlessly works down the line showing the ability to own the angle and drive defenders out with proper leverage. Displays good flexibility to get his hips flipped around when he is used as the backside cut-off block. Warren plays with a smooth and controlled tempo to his game due to his ability to be a nimble athlete. Subscribe for full article.